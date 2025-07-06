Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], July 6 (ANI): Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Sunday paid tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 125th birth anniversary, saying that if Kashmir is fully part of India today and Article 370 was removed, it is because of Dr Mookerjee's inspiration, contribution, and sacrifice.

Speaking to the reporters, Baba Ramdev said, "Today, if Kashmir is an integral part of India and Article 370 has been removed there, then the main inspiration, contribution, and sacrifice behind this is Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee's..."

Syama Prasad Mookerjee was the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the ideological parent organisation of the BJP.

Born on July 6, 1901, in Calcutta, he was a multifaceted personality, patriot, educationist, parliamentarian, statesman, and humanitarian. He inherited a legacy of erudition and nationalism from his father, Sir Ashutosh Mookerjee, an esteemed Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University and Judge of the Calcutta High Court.

In 1940, he became the acting President of the Hindu Mahasabha and declared complete independence for India as its political goal.

Mookerjee resigned from the Bengal Cabinet in November 1942, protesting against the Governor's interference in administration and criticising provincial autonomy as ineffective.

His humanitarian efforts during the Bengal famine of 1943, including relief initiatives, highlighted his commitment to serving society.

Post-Independence, he joined the interim government under Jawaharlal Nehru as Minister for Industry and Supply, where he laid the foundation for India's industrial growth by establishing iconic institutions like the Chittaranjan Locomotive Factory, Sindri Fertiliser Corporation and Hindustan.

However, ideological differences led to his resignation, after which he founded the All-India Bharatiya Jan Sangh (1951) to champion nationalist ideals.

According to the BJP's official website, on the issue of the Delhi pact with Liaquat Ali Khan, Mookerjee resigned from the Cabinet on April 6, 1950. Later, on October 21, 1951, Mookerjee founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in Delhi and became its first president.

Mookerjee went to visit Kashmir in 1953 and was arrested on May 11. He died in detention on June 23, 1953. (ANI)

