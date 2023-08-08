New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Practising Yoga has increased the efficiency of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed in airport and metro duties, said Sheel Vardhan Singh, Director General of CISF on Tuesday.

Singh inaugurated the two-day Bihar Yoga Publications, Yoga Outreach-Delhi 2023 at Meraki lawns of CISF Headquarters in Delhi The event was organised by CISF Wives Welfare Association “Sanrakshika”.

For its objective to enhance the physical, mental and emotional well-being of CISF families and for outreach in the society President Sanrakshika Aparna Singh has taken a unique initiative in collaboration with Bihar School of Yoga and Bihar Yoga Publication to impart yoga awareness amongst the wider community.

"Yoga has brought a very good impact in terms of feedback. People have integrated positive things into their life. In our airport interface. We have found that the boys have become calmer and more effective," he said.

The CISF will distribute about 40,000 books and magazines free of cost as part of a yoga outreach event being organised by it in the national capital over the next two days.

In the event, more than 130 titles in Hindi and English were available free of cost as “Prasad” to the visitors. The entry is open for all, and the visitors will be provided 10 books of their choice free of cost. In total, more than 30,000 books and 10,000 yoga magazines will be distributed during the two-day exhibition.

He added that the aim of organizing the event is to bring yoga to people's lives. This is a humble effort to bring positivity to the lives of people. It has immensely transformed the lives of CISF personnel, and the initiative was taken by CISF's Wives Association in conjunction with CISF.

Initially, 200 personnel, including women, went to the Bihar School of Yoga and had a ten-day training in yoga. Thereafter, batches of 100 were going regularly till now 1200 people have visited the ashram and learned about the yogic lifestyle.

“These people, in turn, have held camps all over the force and taught them the yogic lifestyle course, which they have learned in the ashram,” he said.

"I can very proudly and with great satisfaction say that in a force of 1.80 lakh, 1.60 lakh personnel have been touched by yoga. It has brought a very good impact in terms of feedback. People have integrated positive things into their life. In our airport interface. We have found that the boys have become calmer and more effective, and in the DMRC, we are seeing similar changes. It's all because of yoga," Singh said. (ANI)

