Agartala, Jun 21 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said yoga helps people maintain a healthy body and mind besides reducing physiological stress.

He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the global recognition of yoga.

"As many as 177 countries voted to observe International Yoga Day at the United Nations General Assembly. Yoga helps us maintain a healthy body and mind and reduce physiological stress," he said, while speaking at the state-level International Yoga Day programme at Hapania in West Tripura.

State Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Tinku Roy was also present at the programme.

Currently, 1.30 lakh yoga centres are functioning in countries like the US and China, Saha said.

The International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21. This year's theme is 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health'.

The chief minister also called for a mass movement to defeat the increasing threat of AIDS in the northeastern state.

“Tripura's position in HIV/AIDS infection is not good among the northeastern states. We are very much worried about the disease. Reports are pouring in about the HIV infections among school and college students," he said.

The northeastern state has already planned to introduce a chapter on sex education at the school level.

“We must keep a close eye on the movement and behaviour of our children to keep them out of such infections. There is also a need to launch a mass movement to defeat the threat posed by the growing infection of HIV/AIDS”, he added.

