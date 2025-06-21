India News | Yoga is a Gift of Indian Civilisation, Celebrated Globally Due to PM Modi's Efforts: Rajasthan CM

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], June 21 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday participated in a state-level yoga event held in the sandy dunes of Jaisalmer on International Yoga Day and lauded efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in popularising the ancient Indian practice globally.

The Chief Minister said the theme of the Yoga Day 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health' conveyed the strong connection between humans and environment.

He further stated that yoga represents harmony between humans and nature and also offers a holistic approach to health and well-being. Sharma also said that the state government was working with full commitment towards improving both individual and environmental health.

"Yoga is a gift from Indian civilisation to the world. It is not only a physical exercise but a holistic way of life that unites the body, mind, intellect, and soul. Yoga is the union of the soul with the divine, mind with peace, and energy with power," Sharma said, according to a release.

He also emphasised that yoga guides people to a healthy life amid the challenges of stress, pollution and irregular lifestyle.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that yoga has always been a part of India's ancient culture.

"In the scriptures, Lord Shiva is regarded as the first teacher of yoga. Sages like Maharishi Patanjali and other yogic scholars helped establish yoga as a knowledge tradition through practices and literature," the Chief Minister said.

"PM Modi believes that yoga is a journey from illness to wellness and from 'I to we'. The proposal (by India at UN) received overwhelming support, leading the UN to declare June 21 as International Yoga Day. It was because of PM Modi's efforts that Yoga Day has now become a global celebration," he added.

The Chief Minister praised Prime Minister Modi for spreading Indian cultural values worldwide.

He credited PM Modi's determination and dedication for the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the revamp of Kashi Vishwanath corridor, construction of Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, the Char Dham project, and the transformation of pilgrimage sites like Kedarnath and Badrinath.

Rajasthan government is also working to develop major religious sites including Tanot Mata Temple and Ramdevra Temple.

Sharma said that under PM Modi's leadership, India has emerged as a spiritual, economic, and military power.

"The world witnessed India's military might in the recent Operation Sindoor. To send a strong message to Pakistan, India has suspended the Indus Water Treaty. Now, under PM Modi, water from the Indus and Chenab rivers is planned to be diverted to Rajasthan, stopping the flow into Pakistan," he said. (ANI)

