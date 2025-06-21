Kota (Rajasthan) [India], June 20 (ANI): Urging people to make Yoga a daily habit, Speaker Om Birla has said that the ancient Indian practice not only keeps the mind healthy but also helps in facing challenges.

"Today in many countries across the world, yoga has become a part of their daily routine. Yoga not only keeps the mind healthy but also helps in facing challenges. No one can handle every crisis alone, so yoga should be included in one's life. Practising yoga daily gives a person the strength to face every crisis with a healthy body, mind and soul. I urge everyone to practice yoga at home, in the park or wherever they are and make it their daily habit," the Speaker told ANI on the eve of International Day of Yoga.

Also Read | Air India AI171 Flight Crash: 210 Bodies Handed Over to Families, 231 Victims Identified, Says Ahmedabad Civil Hospital (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the Delhi government will officially celebrate International Yoga Day at 11 locations across the city, marking a significant scale-up in efforts to promote yoga. Approximately 20,000 people are expected to participate in these government-organised events.

She criticised the previous government for allegedly politicising yoga and failing to organise official programmes

Also Read | Bihar: Speeding SUV Plunges Into Ganga River From Veer Kunwar Singh Setu in Buxar, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Videos).

"The Delhi government has decided that Yoga Day will be officially celebrated at 11 places. For the first time, the government is organising big events for Yoga Day on a large scale in Delhi, in which about 20,000 participants will participate in all these government programs. I have received more than 300 invites for Yoga Day, in which the people of Delhi want me to come. The previous government used to see Modi Ji's face in Yoga. So, they had problems adopting yoga, and they never officially organised yoga programs. This time, a very beautiful Yoga song for Delhi has been sung by Amit Trivedi," she said.

Delhi Chief Minister asserted that she will practice Yoga on the banks of the Yamuna on the International Day of Yoga.

Speaking to the media ahead of International Yoga Day, she said, "Tomorrow I will practice Yoga on the banks of Yamuna... Tomorrow will be celebrated like a festival in many places in Delhi... The Delhi government will celebrate this International Yoga Day with great enthusiasm." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)