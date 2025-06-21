Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 21 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha explained the importance of the 11th International Yoga Day theme and said it will promote "harmony" among people. Saha said that Yoga Day is being celebrated across Tripura.

Manik Saha asserted that he would like to tell the young generation that access to mobile phones and the internet is important today, but if the youth adapt to yoga as well, it will be very beneficial for their brains.

"It has been 11 years of #InternationalDayofYoga. Yoga is good for everyone. It will promote harmony...One Earth, One Health - this year's theme is very important...Everywhere across Tripura, Yoga Day has been celebrated today. I would like to tell the young generation that you do need to access your mobile and internet but if you adopt Yoga too, it will be good for your brain, body and we will be able to avoid several kinds of diseases. Yoga also improves the flexibility of the body...Everyone should do this every day, not just today", Manik Saha told ANI.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took part in the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations, where he hailed yoga as a gift "beyond age" that transcends all boundaries and unites humanity in "health and harmony."

The event took place against the scenic backdrop of the Visakhapatnam coastline, with Indian Navy ships stationed near the shore, adding to the grandeur of the celebrations.

The Prime Minister praised the efforts of the Andhra Pradesh government and extended his appreciation to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan for hosting the event in Visakhapatnam. He lauded their leadership as "inspiring" and described the state's initiative to promote yoga as "commendable."

"Yoga is for everyone beyond boundaries, beyond backgrounds, beyond age or physical ability. It is a universal gift that unites humanity in health, harmony, and consciousness. Friends, I am truly delighted that we are gathered here in Visakhapatnam, a city that beautifully blends nature with progress. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Chandrababu Naidu Garu and Pawan Kalyan for hosting such a wonderful event under your inspiring leadership. It is commendable that the state of Andhra Pradesh has taken this meaningful initiative to promote yoga," said PM Modi while addressing the gathering. (ANI)

