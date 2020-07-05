Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday condoled the death of people who were killed in a fire incident at a candle factory in Ghaziabad.

The Chief Minister has directed District Magistrate (DM) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to reach the spot and provide immediate relief to those who sustained injuries in the incident.

"UP Chief Minister directed District Magistrate (DM) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to reach the spot and provide immediate relief to the injured in the fire incident at a candle factory in Bakharwa village of Modinagar, Ghaziabad," said Uttar Pradesh Chief minister's office.

At least seven people were killed and four people injured in the fire on Sunday.

The explosion took place in a factory in Modi Nagar, said Ajay Shankar Pandey, District Magistrate Ghaziabad.

Yogi Adityanath has also sought a report regarding the incident by Sunday evening. (ANI)

