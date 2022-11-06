Gorakhpur/Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during the 'Janata Darshan' organised in Gorakhpur on Sunday, gave directions to officials to ensure speedy and satisfactory resolution of all grievances and that no kind of laxity should occur in carrying out works of public welfare.

After hearing the grievances of thousands of people during the Janata Darshan, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Ration cards should be made available to the needy. Those suffering from serious illnesses should avail free treatment, medicines and examination facilities in government hospitals. Moreover, in case of serious illnesses, the government will provide funds to the needy upon receiving estimates immediately."

The Chief Minister during his interaction of about two and a half hours with the complainants, himself reached to the people sitting on the chairs. After hearing about their problems, he assured them that all their problems would be resolved. In the Janata Darshan, a large number of the complainants were women, especially from the minority community.

On the occasion, he also assured to a woman belonging to the minority community of providing her with a proper employment opportunity as well as directed the authorities concerned to get her ration card made. He also assured another woman from a minority community of all possible financial assistance for medical treatment saying, "No medical treatment will stop due to lack of money. The government will provide funds to the needy upon receiving estimates immediately."

CM also directed officers to ensure speedy and satisfactory resolution of land disputes. "No encroachment should be there on government's or poor people's properties. Those found guilty should be dealt with strictly," he said.

The Chief Minister assured every complainant of quick and satisfactory disposal of their issues. While interacting with the children who came with their families to the Janata Darshan, the Chief Minister gave his blessings to all along with giving them sweets.

He also told the parents of children that the government is prioritizing the quality education of children by providing them with school bags, books, proper uniforms, shoe-stockings, and stationery. (ANI)

