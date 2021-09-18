Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated the first prototype train of the Kanpur and Agra Metro projects on Saturday via video conferencing.

"It is a matter of pride to be invited for the inauguration of the first-ever prototype train of Kanpur and Agra Metro. Congratulations to the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) and Alstom Transport India Limited for this. This is a matter of pride for us," said Yogi Adityanath while addressing.

Also Read | KEAM Result 2021 For Engineering Exam Declared At cee.kerala.gov.in; Here Are Steps To Check The Scores.

He added that while earlier India used to stay dependent on western companies for transportation projects, it is now advancing in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India.

Praising the efforts of UPMRC during Covid, he said, "We have seen how UP Metro Rail Corporation worked during the Covid crisis. They worked tirelessly and even Covid could not be an obstacle for them."

Also Read | Punjab Congress Crisis: CLP To Meet Today To Discuss on Issues Within the Party.

He said that four cities of the state are currently using metro trains and quick efforts were being carried out to provide metro services in other cities.

"Metro is a necessity today. Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida are currently using the metro. We are working quickly on the Kanpur and Agra Metro. I hope that by November 30, we will be able to dedicate it to the nation and have Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate it. Efforts are underway to bring metro trains to Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Varanasi and Meerut too. Detailed Project Reports (DPR) for these have been either sent or are in its final stages," Adityanath said.

The construction of the Agra Metro project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2020. The Agra Metro will connect major tourist attractions like Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Sikandra with the city's other transport nodes like railway station and bus stands.

On the other hand, civil construction works of Kanpur Metro's priority corridor from IIT to Motijheel was awarded last year and is being executed at a brisk pace since the re-opening of the state after Covid-19 lockdown. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)