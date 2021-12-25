Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched "free tablets and laptops distribution scheme" for one crore youths of the state.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched free smartphone and tablet distribution scheme for one crore youth of the state on the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna recipients former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya," read the official statement.

As per the press release, free smartphones and tablets were distributed to 60,000 youth present in the rally in Lucknow where the announcement regarding the scheme was made.

"It is not just smartphones and tablets, we are also going to provide the facility of digital access for free. Content will also be available for free. By joining with the new education policy, we will be able to move India towards a superpower in the world," said Chief Minister.

Adityanath also announced that smartphones and tablets will be distributed in every district starting within a week.

Slamming the former governments of Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi said that in the previous governments, two lakh recruitment could not be done in 10 years. "We haven't even completed five years and 4.5 lakh youths have been given government jobs," he added. (ANI)

