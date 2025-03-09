New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi made a courtesy call on BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda in the national capital on Sunday.

Adityanath shared the moment on the social media website X, saying, "I made a courtesy call on the Honorable National President of @BJP4India and Union Minister Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda ji in New Delhi today. Thank you very much for providing your valuable time! @JPNadda."

Meanwhile, while inaugurating the Sifi Data Centre in Greater Noida on Saturday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the state has made a big jump and has developed 33 Sectoral Policies to facilitate business.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, "As per the global scenario, we have formulated policies on the technology required by today's modern era and the youth, through research and development. We have come forward with 33 Sectoral Policies. Today, we have taken a big leap in the ease of doing business. We have implemented investments worth Rs 15 lakh crores, which has given jobs to lakhs of youths in the state itself. As the top-achieving state of the country, UP is creating more than 500 single windows for ease of doing business. We have taken it forward through the Nivesh Sarathi portal to monitor MoUs."

He further said that Uttar Pradesh has today risen as the biggest hub of IT and Electronics in the country and that establishing a data center in Uttar Pradesh was a dream, but due to policy paralysis earlier, it was difficult.

"A large part of India's electronic items is being manufactured in Uttar Pradesh and especially Noida and Greater Noida has become its hub. Uttar Pradesh alone is supplying 65 to 70 percent of the country's mobile manufacturing and 55 percent of electronic components of mobile within the country today," the UP CM said.

The Uttar Pradesh CM said that he was hopeful that even in Lucknow, an artificial intelligence data center would soon be inaugurated. (ANI)

