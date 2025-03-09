Ambedkar Konaseema, March 9: A man attacked his neighbour, a married woman named Malathi, with a knife in Anathavaram, Mummidivaram Mandal in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. The accused, Panthaganti Jaya Ramakrishna, attacked the woman and she sustained severe injuries and was immediately rushed to a hospital in Amalapuram for treatment. Meanwhile, the accused has surrendered to the police.

Mummidivaram Inspector Mohan Rao said, "Both the victim and the accused are neighbours and have two children each. The victim's husband works in Eluru, while the accused's wife is employed in Kuwait. The accused has reportedly been suffering from hallucinations for a long time, believing that someone is trying to kill him."

He further said that on the day of the incident, the victim was scolding her own children, but the accused misunderstood, thinking that she was shouting at him. "Enraged, he attacked her with a knife, injuring her neck. Malathi is currently undergoing treatment, while the accused has been arrested," he added. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

