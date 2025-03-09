New Delhi, March 9: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has been admitted to the AIIMS here after complaining of uneasiness and chest pain, sources said on Sunday. The 73-year-old was taken to the hospital around 2 am. Eknath Shinde Health Update: Maharashtra Caretaker CM Quells Rumours, Says 'My Health Is Fine' After Check-Up at Jupiter Hospital in Thane (Watch Videos).

Dhankhar is admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) under Dr Rajiv Narang, Head of Department of Cardiology at AIIMS. A group of doctors is monitoring his condition.

