New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Saturday.

Both Shah's office and Adityanath took to micro-blogging site X to share about the meeting.

Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: INDIA Bloc to Raise Pahalgam Terror Attack, Donald Trump's Claims on India-Pakistan 'Ceasefire' and Bihar SIR of Electoral Rolls in House.

Adityanath, who described the meeting as a "courtesty call", expressed gratitude to Shah for making time for him.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)