Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 30 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the Maa Vindhyavasini Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur on Monday.

Visuals from the spot showed the Chief Minister inspecting the temple. He was seen looking carefully at the site map and some pictures of the place pinned up on a board at the temple premises before offering prayers.

The Chief Minister inspected the temple premises and the market in the vicinity. He also interacted with the local vendors and held a few toddlers in his arms who had come to the temple.

Earlier on Sunday, the Chief Minister attended the match between India and defending champions England at the Ekana Sports City.

Following India's victory in the match, Yogi wrote on his official X account and said that the victorious campaign of the Indian cricket team continues uninterrupted.

"Another unforgettable victory! Hearty congratulations to the entire country for the spectacular victory against England! Congratulations to all the players. May the victorious campaign of the Indian cricket team continue uninterrupted. Jai Hind," he wrote.

On Saturday, Yogi Adityanath attended the state-level event 'Meri Mati Mera Desh - Amrit Kalash Yatra'. Addressing the event, he said "We have entered the first year of the Amrit Kalash (Independence) era. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given us a significant 'Pranch Pran' of the next 25 years. If every citizen follows this resolution, India will surely emerge as a major force in the world in the coming years."

The Chief Minister said that the volunteers who reached Lucknow with the Amrit Kalash from across the state will leave for the country's capital Delhi with the Kalash on Sunday.

Yogi said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has become a country that shows the path of peace, friendship, and prosperity to the entire world. The world now sees India as a problem solver. (ANI)

