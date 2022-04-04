Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to pay a visit to Gorakhpur on Monday.

The visit comes after two police personnel at the Gorakhnath temple in the district were attacked on Sunday night. The Chief Minister is MLA from Gorakhpur Urban.

According to Uttar Pradesh Police, a man forcibly tried to enter the Gorakhnath Temple premises and attacked the on-duty police personnel with a sharp weapon on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi, a resident of Gorakhpur.

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to hand over the probe to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said the man who attacked two police personnel at Gorakhnath temple has been arrested.

"He is a resident of Gorakhpur. A sickle has been recovered from him. An FIR has been lodged against him. There could be a terror angle in it. The case will be transferred to ATS," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said strict action will be taken based on the investigation. (ANI)

