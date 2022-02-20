Lucknow, Feb 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday took out roadshows in the state capital to muster support for their respective party candidates.

While Adityanath's roadshow was confined to the Sarojini Nagar Assembly seat where the BJP has fielded former Enforcement Directorate officer Rajeshwar Singh, Yadav, too, started from the same constituency and covered the city on his ‘Vijay Rath'.

In his address in Sarojini Nagar, where the SP has fielded former minister Abhishek Mishra, Yadav said the election this time was not fought by any political party but by the “people who suffered” in the last five years.

He took a jibe at Adityanath mentioning that a media organisation had named him “bulldozer baba”, and said, “Seeing the response in the earlier phases of elections, his bulldozer has gone for maintenance.”

The BJP government did nothing for the people except “renaming and changing colours” of the projects that were launched during the previous government, Yadav said.

The SP chief's roadshow started from Scooters India in Sarojini Nagar area and passed through Awadh Crossing - Hazratganj - Akbari Gate in the old city and ended at Munsi Pulia in Indira Nagar covering most of the (nine) constituencies in the state capital.

Lucknow will go to polls in the fourth of the seven-phase elections on February 23.

