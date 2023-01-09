Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 9 (ANI): Ahead of the Global Investors Summit, the delegation of the Uttar Pradesh Government held a roadshow in Chennai on Monday to invite industrialists from Tamil Nadu to invest in Uttar Pradesh as part of its mission to make the state a USD 1 trillion economy.

The delegation included state cabinet ministers Suresh Khanna and Aseem Arun and Ministers of State Narendra Kashyap and Nitin Agarwal.

According to a statement, more than 100 delegates from various industry groups participated. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath formally invited entrepreneurs from Tamil Nadu to invest in Uttar Pradesh through a video message.

Minister Suresh Khanna said in his address that today there is a stable government in UP. Since 2017, the country's perception about Uttar Pradesh has changed. Remarkable works have been done in infrastructure, communication, road connectivity, law and order in the state with a population of 24 crores during the Yogi Government, he said.

Khanna said the government follows a policy of zero tolerance on crime and corruption. UP has the largest cluster of MSMEs, he noted.

Suresh Khanna added further that the Yogi government is the biggest example of policy-driven governance and has emerged as a model before the country today. The Yogi government has abolished unnecessary laws which were obstructing industry and trade and is giving subsidies in various sectors to promote industries, he pointed out.

He said that UP boasts of the safest environment for industrialists today. Inviting the entrepreneurs to invest in UP, he assured them of honouring their suggestions and providing them with all the necessary facilities.

Welcoming the entrepreneurs, State Minister Aseem Arun described Uttar Pradesh as a state with limitless possibilities. He said that for centuries Uttar Pradesh has been a land of progress from every point of view. But after independence, no importance was given to the development of the state for many years. But for the last six years, Uttar Pradesh is progressing in every field, Arun said.

Welcoming the entrepreneurs of Tamil Nadu to the roadshow, Minister of State Nitin Agarwal talked about the investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh and said: "Uttar Pradesh is the largest consumer market in the country with a population of 24 crores. The state is marching ahead on the path of continuous progress under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Today UP is the second most favourable state in the country in terms of ease of doing business."

He added that the government has implemented 25 new policies to create an industry-business-friendly environment in Uttar Pradesh and invited industrialists to the UP Global Investors Summit to be held in February.

The Principal Secretary, Infrastructure and Industries Development, Anil Kumar Sagar said that during the B2G meeting held on Monday morning and afternoon, talks with more than 15 industrialists with three different groups were held in a very positive atmosphere. Sagar and and Excise Commissioner Senthal Pandian also made a detailed presentation about the investment opportunities and the facilities available in UP before the attendees. (ANI)

