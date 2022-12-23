Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 22 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has resolved 99.5 per cent of complaints related to electricity received through helpline 1912 in the last five and a half years.

Launched in 2017 to offer one stop solution to the electricity consumers, the toll free number received over one crore complaints of people, almost all of which were redressed amicably, said a government statement on Thursday. On helpline 1912, consumers can complain about any kind of problem related to electricity, and can also give suggestions.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Gas Cylinder Explodes Killing Two in Pune, Deceased Teenager Booked; Four Injured.

According to the figures provided by the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd, from April 1, 2017 till now, 1,11,74,861 complaints related to bills, meters, connections, electricity supply, electricity theft and suggestions etc. were received from all over the state on this toll free number, of which 1,11,18,534 complaints were resolved in a time-bound manner. Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Chairman M Devraj has given instructions to make this service more effective.

Officials told to keep in touch with customers until their problems were resolved.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Elderly Man Shot Dead by Railway Police Constable Inside Passenger Train Following Altercation at Dudhwa Station; Accused Arrested.

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Chairman M Devaraj has directed officials to make the 1912 toll free number more interactive and effective. He said that officials must ensure that the toll free number is activated immediately and consumers are contacted until their problems are resolved.

Ever since the formation of the government in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, problems related to electricity have been resolved on a priority basis. It is worth mentioning that on the instructions of the Chief Minister, maximum power supply facility has been provided in every area of the state without any discrimination, and even those who were deprived of power for decades in the state were getting regular electricity today.

Most complaints resolved in Dakshinanchal

As per official figures of UPPCL, 1640339 complaints were received from Dakshinanchal Discoms of which 1636335 (99.76%) were settled while 4004 are pending. Similarly, 5226012 complaints were received in Madhyachal, out of which 5205500 (99.61%) were resolved. In Paschimanchal, 1326502 complaints were received, of which 1306067 (98.46%) were redressed. In Purvanchal, out of 2973974 complaints, 2962609 (99.62 percent) and in KESCO, out of 8034 complaints, 8023 were resolved.

Redressal of 100 percent complaints related to power bills

In the matter of complaints related to electricity bill, a total of 956073 complaints were received in the entire state and all were resolved amicably. Maximum complaints were registered in Madhyanchal (530315), while 184831 complaints were registered in Purvanchal, 155546 in Dakshinanchal and 85381 in Paschimanchal.

Meanwhile, 1167500 complaints related to meters were received, of which 97.28% (1135779) were disposed of whereas 1747 complaints are pending in Dakshinchal, 9895 in Madhyanchal, 12126 in Paschimanchal, 8448 in Purvanchal and five in KESCO.

Complaints regarding smart meter and supply resolved

Similarly, 56256 complaints related to smart meters were received in the entire state, out of which 55921 (99.40%) were disposed off in a time-bound manner. On the other hand, 302976 complaints related to connections were received, of which 300518 (99.19%) were resolved. Action was taken on 7495070 complaints (99.98 percent) out of 7496696 complaints related to power supply. Out of 11285 service related complaints, action was taken on 10809 (95.78%). Similarly, 1079080 calls regarding information or suggestion were received, of which 1073560 (99.49%) were disposed.

Maximum action on electricity theft in Madhyachal

On helpline number 1912, 104995 information related to electricity theft was received, of which 90804 (86.48%) were disposed. Most complaints were settled in Madhyanchal. A total of 50690 complaints related to power theft were received here, out of which 45548 (89.86%) were redressed.

Similarly in Paschimanchal, 19867 complaints were received, of which 14121 (71.08%) were resolved. Similarly, action was taken on 92.56 percent complaints in Dakshinchal and 88.54 percent in Purvanchal. Action was taken on 100 percent power theft complaints in KESCO. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)