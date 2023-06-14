Lucknow, Jun 14 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday alleged that the BJP government has ruined the power system of the state and electricity for the public is available only on papers.

"Due to undeclared power cuts in the BJP government, which claims 24-hour power supply, the public is facing acute power shortage. The BJP government has ruined the power sector of the state. Electricity for the consumers is available only on paper," the SP president said in a party release.

He said that people in the state were were boiling in the heat even after paying disproportionate electricity bills.

"Unaware of people's problems, BJP leaders are pretending to eat tiffin," Yadav said, referring to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's interaction with party workers as part of the ruling BJP's 'Tiffin Pe Charcha' campaign in the run-up to next year's general election.

The 'Tiffin Pe Charcha' campaign was launched to mark nine years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Yadav said the power crisis is proving to be particularly grave for the farmers in the villages.

He claimed that in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of the Prime Minister, instead of 24 hours a day, electricity is coming for 24 hours a week.

The former UP chief minister also claimed that the blowing up of overloaded transformers has become an every day occurrence, and even Lucknow, the state capital, is not spared from frequent unscheduled power cuts.

"Since the BJP has no connection with the sufferings of the people, the Chief Minister never felt the need to pay attention to the production of electricity in relation to the growing demand," Yadav said as he claimed the state government failed to increase the power capacity even by a single unit in its six years in power.

All those suffering from heat, heat wave, and disproportionate electricity bills are going to give a "big blow" to the BJP in the 2024 elections, he said.

According to an official of the Energy Department, there is not much gap between the demand and supply of electricity in the state, but due to overloading, forced cuts are being made to save the transformers from burning. And there are also issues at the local level due to frequent faults in the transmission line.

At present, the total demand of electricity in the state is 27,368 MW and so is the supply, the official said.

