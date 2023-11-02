Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), [India], November 2 (ANI): In its ongoing pursuit to improve basic infrastructure in the state of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government has prepared a comprehensive action plan and has started the process of makeover of a total of 277 roads in more than 63 districts of the state, said an official statement from the state government on Thursday.

To achieve this mega target, the government has approved a budget of Rs 319.73 crore of which an average amount of Rs 40 lakh each will be spent on each of the 277 roads. It is worth mentioning here that the Public Works Department has already initiated the process of completion of these special repair works on the instructions of the Yogi government, added the statement.

In the first instalment, the government has released Rs 63.94 crore after securing administrative and financial approval. This will expedite completion of repair and renovation works on the selected roads.

Most of the roads, which are currently undergoing repair in 63 districts of the state, have long been neglected in terms of maintenance. The repair and renovation works will also include link roads between rural roads and main roads in the districts. Besides, it will cover repair of national highways, link roads, border roads and highways, read the statement.

Furthermore, the process of repairing national roads, link roads, border roads and highways has also been started by including them in the routes marked for special repair works.

The Public Works Department is responsible for executing these repair works across 63 districts of the state. The Chief Engineer (Development) and the Head of the Public Works Department will ensure that all the work is carried out with high quality and in compliance with the regulations set by the Uttar Pradesh Government.

It is noteworthy that these construction works are being carried out in various key cities, including Agra, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Saharanpur, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Jhansi and Gorakhpur as well as Bahraich, Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, Basti, Gonda, Sant Kabir Nagar, Mahoba, Pilibhit, Kushinagar, and Amroha, while the process of completion has begun in the remaining districts, said the statement. (ANI)

