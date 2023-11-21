Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 21 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will build a new 1600 MW production unit, 'Anapara-E'. Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam approved this proposal in the board meeting of the corporation on Monday. The proposal will soon be sent to the government for approval.

The chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation and the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam, Dr Ashish Goyal, said that the expenditure on the construction of these units is estimated to be around Rs 18,624 crore.

Also Read | Air Pollution in Mumbai: 584 KM of Roads Being Washed to Control Dust; AQI at 117.

This will be established under the joint venture of NTPC and Production Corporation Ltd. as a subsidiary of Meja Urja Nigam Ltd. Till now, Anpara-A, Anpara-B, and Anpara-D units of 2,630 MW are owned by the Utpadan Nigam, and Anpara-C is a 1200 MW project.

The Chairman held a review meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam in which he discussed completing the ongoing coal firing trials in the first units of the new thermal projects Obra-C (2x660 MW) and Jawaharpur (2x660 MW). Instructions were given to start regular power generation from these units soon

Also Read | Dog Attack in Chhattisgarh: Stray Dogs Pounce on Toddler While She Plays Outside Her Home in Raipur.

The management of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation is consistently working to enhance the state's electricity system.

As part of this initiative, Dr Ashish Goyal, Chairman of UP Power Corporation, issued a stern warning on Monday to executive engineers who have not shown significant progress in the One-time Settlement (OTS) scheme and revenue collection.

He emphasized that tangible improvements in OTS and electricity-related tasks must be evident by December; otherwise, appropriate action will be taken. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)