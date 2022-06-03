Gorakhpur (UP) June 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inspected the Ramgarh Tal area, a day before President Ram Nath Kovind's scheduled visit here.

President Kovind will be the chief guest at the centenary celebrations of Gorakhpur-based Gita Press – the largest publisher of Hindu religious texts.

Also Read | Jamia Masjid Row: Karnataka Police To Stop Hanuman Devotees Enroute Srirangapatna.

Gita Press manager Lalmani Tripathi said that the President will be accompanied by Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Kovind will then visit Gorakhnath Temple and Ramgarh Tal, which has been developed as a tourist destination. The Gorakhpur Development Authority has arranged a special boat for the President, officials said.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: 5% DA Hike Confirmed in July? Here's An Update on Dearness Allowance For Government Employees.

On Sunday morning, Kovind will visit Maghar, the birthplace of Sant Kabir Das, the mystic poet and saint, in Sant Kabir Nagar district. He will also inaugurate several development works, including Sant Kabir Academy and Research Centre.

The Yogi Adityanath government is developing Kabir Sthal as a tourist centre.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)