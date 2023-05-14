New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): On the occasion of 'Mother's Day', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday wished all the mothers for showing the meaning of selfless love.

The Congress leader posted a picture of him along with his mother and Rai Bareli MP Sonia Gandhi on Facebook.

"Happy Mother's Day to all Mothers! You inspire us and show us the true meaning of selfless love," he said in his post.

Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May month every year.

The occasion celebrates the 'mother' and her contribution and bonding in society. (ANI)

