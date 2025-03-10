Baghpat (UP), Mar 10 (PTI) A young unmarried couple was allegedly murdered by the girl's family members in a suspected case of honour killing at Jaunmana village here, police said on Monday.

Balram (21), son of Rajeshwar, and Drishti (18), daughter of Pushpendra, were in a relationship that was reportedly not known to their families, police said.

On Sunday morning, Balram reportedly went to meet Drishti at her house in the absence of her family members.

However, when Pushpendra returned home, he allegedly found his daughter and Balram in a compromising position and, in a fit of rage, strangled the duo to death with a rope, police said.

Locals said while Balram belonged to the Nai (barber) community, Drishti was from a Jat family.

Police have arrested Pushpendra and Drishti's cousin Vineet after registering an FIR based on a complaint lodged by Balram's father Rajeshwar, inspector Manoj Kumar Chahal from Baraut police station said.

The incident has triggered an outrage in the village, with Balram's family demanding strict action against the accused.

Police sources said Drishti was undergoing computer training in Baraut, while Balram was a first-year BSc student at Janta Vaidik College.

Rajeshwar claimed that Balram was standing outside their house when Pushpendra's son Shakti and his cousin Sumit approached him and took him away on some pretext.

When Balram's phone was found switched off about half-an-hour later, his family members started looking for him, only to discover that he had been killed inside Pushpendra's house, Rajeshwar alleged.

