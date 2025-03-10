Mumbai, March 10: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the Shillong Teer Results of Monday, March 10, 2025, for games like Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Participants can check the Shillong Teer Result for Round 1 and Round 2 on platforms like meghalayateer.com and shillongteerresult.com. The Shillong Teer Result Chart of March 10, also available below, provides real-time updates on winning numbers.

This traditional archery-based lottery is deeply rooted in Meghalaya’s culture, blending heritage with modern gaming appeal. The Shillong Teer lottery not only preserves local traditions but also offers participants a chance to win based on their chosen lucky numbers. Enthusiasts eagerly follow the Shillong Teer Result Chart for games throughout the day, including popular sessions like Shillong Morning Teer and Shillong Night Teer. Shillong Teer Results Today, March 08 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on March 10, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Result is announced online. Lottery players can visit websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in and check the Shillong Teer Result Chart. On these websites, look for the option "Shillong Teer Result for March 10, 2025" and you will get the results of Round 1 and Round 2. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 82

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a unique archery-based lottery game popular in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong, and organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Held in two rounds daily, archers shoot arrows at a target, and participants bet on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target in each round.

Players place bets in advance, and winners receive cash prizes if their selected numbers match the results. Known for its blend of tradition, skill, and luck, Shillong Teer has become a cultural phenomenon. Daily results, including the Shillong Teer Result Chart, are widely awaited and accessed online.

