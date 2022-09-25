Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 25 (ANI): As Ashok Gehlot is likely to resign as Rajasthan Chief Minister to file nomination to contest Congress president polls, he said on Sunday that he would continue to work for the youth and a peaceful atmosphere in the country.

"I've previously specified...If things were under my control, I would be on various posts, but even without any post I will continue to work for a peaceful atmosphere and youth, " said Gehlot when asked whether he would retain the CM post.

Also Read | Rajasthan Congress Crisis: CLP Meet, Called at CM Ashok Gehlot's Residence, Cancelled As Over 90 MLAs Threaten To Resign.

Gehlot said, "As far as post of Congress president is concerned, I've been in politics for 50 yrs and held various posts for 40 yrs. What more can a person expect, now the new generation should get a chance so that we together can provide leadership in the country."

Congress legislative party meeting will be held at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence in Jaipur on Sunday in which a resolution will be passed relating to the change of leadership in Rajasthan.

Also Read | RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Says 'Anyone Living in India Is Hindu'.

The resolution will be passed that decision on change of face in Rajasthan will be taken by the Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi, sources said.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Rajasthan Ajay Maken, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge will be present in the meeting on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, Ajay Maken had a meeting with Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi. AICC general secretary (organization) KC Venugopal said the Congress president had appointed Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken as observers for the Rajasthan CLP meeting in Jaipur.

"Congress President has appointed Mallikarjun Kharge as Observer along with Ajay Maken, Gen. Secretary AICC, Incharge of Rajasthan, to attend the meeting of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly slated to be held on 25th September at 7 pm," Venugopal said in a tweet.

Filing of nominations for the post of Congress president began on Saturday with a contest between Ashok Gehlot and former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor on the cards.

The nominations will be filed till September 30 and results declaring the new Congress chief will be announced on October 19. This will be the first time in 25 years that Congress will see a non-Gandhi chief after Sonia Gandhi replaced Sitaraman Kesri as party chief in 1998.

The last time the party had a non-Gandhi chief was in 1997 when Sitaram Kesri defeated Sharad Pawar and Rajesh Pilot.

Chairman of Central Election Authority Madhusudan Mistri will be available in Congress headquarters in the national capital to take the nomination papers as returning officer of the election.

Gehlot had earlier made it clear that there will be no candidate from the Gandhi family this time.

Speaking to ANI Gehlot said, "I have requested him (Congress MP Rahul Gandhi) multiple times to accept everyone's proposal of becoming the Congress President. He clarified that no one from the Gandhi family should become the next chief."

Till now, Gehlot has made it clear publically that he will contest the elections, while another name that is most likely to give him a contest is Shashi Tharoor who is also in the fray and had met Madhusudan Mistri.

Sources close to former union minister Manish Tewari had also said that he is also considering the possibility of contesting the polls.

The crux of the story that emerges is that the Congress party is all set to witness a tripartite or more contest

Earlier, Madhusudan Mistri said that more than 9,000 delegates will be voting in the polls. Anybody can contest and 10 delegates will be needed to support his or her candidature. The last date for filing a nomination is September 30. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)