Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Aisaar Ashiq, a young Kashmiri music composer, lyricist and singer is aiming to show his talent in Bollywood and to perform on big stage.

Ashiq is a resident of the Dalgate area of Srinagar city and currently pursuing Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from Kashmir University. Since childhood, Ashiq was interested in music and singing and used to take part in programs. In 2014 Aisaar Ashiq started his musical journey while performing in musical shows at Srinagar. So far he has performed in many parts of Srinagar, Jammu and Chandigarh.

"I am pursuing BBA. I am in the second year. I was interested in music since childhood. I used to collect music CDs of new songs. In 2014, I purchased a guitar and started my musical journey and performed at various events. I am receiving various projects. I have performed in Vidarbha, Juhu, Srinagar, Kashmir and Chandigarh," Ashiq told ANI.

"I noticed that I have a talent of writing songs faster than others. I can write songs in one day and I also compose them. I have also written scripts of movies and lyrics too. I have sent them to directors and I am waiting for their approval. Many projects are in pipeline. I usually write songs in Hindi and Punjabi. I write stories in English and Hindi," he added.

Commenting upon the struggle and support for music in the valley, Ashiq said, "I faced a backlash from Kashmiri society as they do not like someone who chooses music as his career. I faced them and I will continue my journey. I am learning music from my friends, Youtube, and my father. I am hoping to sing for Bollywood songs and perform at big events."

Yawar Ahmad, a friend of Ashiq said that Ashiq is multi-talented and receiving projects from outside the valley.

"Aisaar Ashiq is my friend and he is a good singer and lyricist. He is multi-talented. He is a beginner and receiving projects from outside the valley. He is very good at composing songs. We all are proud of him."

Although Aisaar Ashiq is still at his young age, but days are not far away when this youngster from Kashmir valley shines at the national level. (ANI)

