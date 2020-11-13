Kolkata, Nov 13 (PTI) The wheels of a young readers' tramcar library, perhaps the world's first of its kind, is set to start rolling on Children's Day on Saturday here, giving free access to all children to read and learn on the move, an official said.

The West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC), which runs the country's only functional tramways, has teamed up with Apeejay Anand Children's Library to give the city's boys and girls the "Kolkata Young Readers' Tramcar", the official said on Friday.

"The idea behind the Kolkata Young Readers' Tramcar is that all children should get access to read good books and what better than the Kolkata trams," WBTC managing director Rajanvir Singh Kapur said.

Participating in the initiative, the Oxford Bookstores has curated a unique selection of titles and literature for various young reading age groups for the tramcar library, its director Maina Bhagat said. The tram would run on Shyambazar-Esplanade and Esplanade-Gariahat routes spanning north and south Kolkata and children up to 18 years would get a free ride on it, Kapur said.

He said that people aged more than 18 years can also use the facility for normal AC tram fares.

Year-long activities for children onboard the tramcar, such as story-telling, dramatised readings, poetry sessions and book launches will be organised to captivate young minds, Bhagat said.

The library on wheels has been decorated with attractive artworks of children reading, hand-painted by local artists, the WBTC official said.

Priti Paul, director of Apeejay Surrendra Group, which has partnered with WBTC in this novel venture, said it will perhaps be the very first children's library on a tramcar anywhere in the world, with free access to all children.

"We believe that a library is essential to every child's holistic development and knowledge and books are game changers enhancing the future of each child. Reading and learning on the move will undoubtedly augment their recreational environment," Paul said.

The Young Readers' Tramcar would be launched virtually by Kapur and Paul on Saturday, Bhagat said.

