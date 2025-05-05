Udupi (Karnataka), May 5 (PTI) A youth has been arrested for posting a provocative message on social media targeting Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and attempting to incite communal disharmony, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Sampath Salian from Karkala, who was employed at the Home Guard office in Bengaluru, posted a message on Instagram on May 2 claiming, "If CM Siddaramaiah is killed, Hindus will have peace."

Also Read | Leopard Sighting in Uttar Pradesh: Big Cat Attacks Man, Spotted Inside Remount Depot and Training Centre in Saharanpur; Rescue Operation Underway.

Acting on a complaint lodged by Suraj Kukkundoor of Karkala, the town police registered a case under Section 353(2) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a senior police officer said.

The accused was traced and taken into custody from Bengaluru on Monday, police added.

Also Read | Pune Horror: Teenager Rapes Minor Step-Sister in Public Toilet in Kondhwa, Incident Comes to Light After Victim Complains of Stomach Pain; Case Registered.

The intent behind the post appeared to be the promotion of communal enmity. After his arrest, Salian was produced before a local court, which remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days, according to police.

Further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)