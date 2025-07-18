Kolkata, Jul 18 (PTI) A youth has complained to the police that he was assaulted in the southern part of Kolkata by a person he had met on a gay dating app, an officer said on Friday.

An FIR was registered by the Patuli Police in the city, following which they have launched an investigation.

"The youth alleged that he was asked by the accused person, whom he met on a gay dating app, to meet him near Ballygunge railway station (in south Kolkata) on Monday. The accused was supposed to take the youth to his residence.

"He, however, brought the youth inside an abandoned building where he was assaulted by the accused and his associates," the police officer said.

The attackers also recorded videos of the assault, he said.

They also allegedly took his mobile phone away, but returned it later. The SD card containing personal data was, however, stolen.

"They also demanded Rs 20,000 from the victim. They also threatened to harm his famiy if the amount is not paid," he said.

The youth, however, managed to leave the place without paying them.

The police were trying to identify the suspects using information obtained from the dating app, he said.

