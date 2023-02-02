Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 2 (ANI): A 20-year-old youth was brutally murdered for allegedly chatting with a girl in Bengaluru, the police said on Thursday.

Four persons have been arrested in connection to the youth's murder, they said.

According to officials, the deceased has been identified as Govindaraju.

"The accused have been identified as Anil, Lohit, Bharat and Kishore. They have been arrested for murder a 20-year-old for allegedly chatting with a girl," DCP North Division Devaraj told the media.

Officials said that the accused, Anil called Govindaraju out of the house on Sunday morning and took him to Andralli on a bike.

"Later, other three accused joined him and attacked the victim with wooden sticks following which he died on the spot," they said.

Following the incident, the accused switched off their mobile phones.

"They had kept the body in Lohit's car, and later dumped it in Charmudighat area and disappeared," the DCP said.

The matter came to light after the victim's family approached the police and lodged a missing person's complaint. Following the complaint, a probe was initiated and the accused were caught on suspicion.

They confessed to the crime during questioning, leading to the retrieval of the body. Further investigation into the matter is underway, said officials. (ANI)

