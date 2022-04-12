New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): A youth was beaten to death in the Chhawla area of Dwarka in the national capital on suspicion of cow smuggling.

After getting information about the matter, Delhi Police registered a case and identified the accused. However, no arrest has been made yet.

According to the police, the reason behind the beating of the deceased was that people suspected him to be a cow smuggler. "However, he was the caretaker of the farmhouse where cows were kept. The deceased was admitted to the hospital where he died during treatment. He also worked as a security guard of a farm house," police said.

"The police have also found the remains of the cattle from the spot. Some local people had thrashed the youth on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. One more youth has been injured as well," a police official said.

At present, the police are looking for the accused.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

