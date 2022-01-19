New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Indian Youth Congress (IYC) President B.V. Srinivas submitted a memorandum to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal, pointing out the mismanagement of the ongoing third wave of COVID-19, caused due to the Omicron variant.

He pointed out that Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government has reduced the number of COVID-19 tests during the last week and due to which the true number of people getting infected with COVID-19 is being suppressed.

"It is seen that even though the positivity rate has remained around 30 per cent and there has not been a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases during the last week, the number of tests have been on a constant decline from around 1 lakh on 12/01/2022 to 40,000 on 17/01/2022," he said.

"The Delhi Government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is trying to cover up its failure in handling the ongoing 3rd wave by reducing the number of tests and thus suppressing the true number of Covid-19 cases. The course adopted by the Delhi Government is contrary to the statements of the Delhi Chief Minister himself as he had stated when he made a statement about focusing on "5 Ts" i.e., testing, tracing, treatment, teamwork and tracking and monitoring of the virus and for tackling, handling, and preventing spread of Covid-19," said the IYC leader.

He further added that the Delhi Government has not learned its lessons from the deadly second wave which is clear from the fact that the CM Arvind Kejriwal has fled Delhi and is busy campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur while the people of Delhi have been left to fend for their lives.

Srinivas has urged LG Anil Baijal to ensure that a minimum of 1 lakh tests are done for the next 15 days and an adequate number of oxygen beds are made available in proportion to the number of positive cases. (ANI)

