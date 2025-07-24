Kochi, Jul 24 (PTI) The youth wing of the Congress party on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Kerala Police Chief seeking action against Malayalam actor Vinayakan for a Facebook post by him which allegedly "disrespects" former CM V S Achuthanandan, Mahatma Gandhi and several late party leaders.

According to the complaint by Sijo Joseph, Ernakulam district president of the Youth Congress, the post by Vinayakan "disrespects" Achuthanandan and would be emotionally painful for everyone who reads it.

The post can also provoke the CPI(M) veteran's followers and lead to disruption of law and order in the city, the Youth Congress leader claimed in the complaint.

Achuthanandan, a veteran Communist leader, died on July 21 in Thiruvananthapuram at the age of 101. He was cremated with full honours at Valiya Chudukadu in Alappuzha district late on Wednesday evening.

He also claimed, in his letter to DGP Ravada A Chandrasekhar, that the same post was "abusive" towards Mahatma Gandhi, former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi and former Kerala CMs K Karunakaran and Oommen Chandy.

He urged the DGP to register a case under the relevant provisions of the law against the actor in order to restrain him from making similar posts, which can spread "anarchy" among the public, in the future.

In his post in Malayalam, the actor used an allegedly disrespectful word when referring to the deaths of his father, Comrade 'VS', Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Karunakaran, and Chandy.

Vinayakan had two years ago made unpleasant remarks on Facebook against Oommen Chandy following his death in 2023.

