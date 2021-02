Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 17 (ANI): A youth was critically injured after unknown terrorists fired upon him in Sonwar area of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir police said on Wednesday.

The injured person has been shifted to hospital for the treatment.

Identification and further details are awaited. (ANI)

