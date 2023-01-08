Bulandshahr (UP), Jan 8 (PTI) A 28-year-old youth died in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr after suffering a bullet injury during a dispute between two parties, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday in the district's Gulavathi police station area when a meeting was being held between two parties to settle a dispute regarding a hotel that was going on in the court.

Also Read | KYC Fraud in Mumbai: Matunga Resident Duped of Rs 1 Lakh After Clicking on Link To Update Know Your Customer Information; Three Arrested.

Police said that trouble escalated during the meeting and firing took place all of a sudden.

"A youth who has been identified as Vikas was injured in the incident and rushed to a hospital in Noida where he died during the treatment," Secunderabad's Circle Officer (CO) Vikas Pratap Singh Chauhan said.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Expansion: Vikramaditya Singh, Jagat Singh Negi Among 7 New Ministers Sworn-In At Raj Bhavan (See Pics).

On the basis of a complaint submitted by Vikas's father Gajendra Singh, the Gulavathi police have registered a case under relevant sections.

Three of the eight accused named in the case have been arrested by the police, Chauhan said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)