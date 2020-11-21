Fatehpur (UP), Nov 21 (PTI) A youth was arrested here on Saturday evening for an alleged attempt to rape a 10-year-old girl, police said.

Kishanpur police station Pandhari Saroj said around 1 pm on Saturday, the had gone to agriculture fields to attend to the nature's call when her 19-year-old neighbour tried to rape her.

“As the girl started crying, a woman rushed to help her," the SHO said.

The SHO said that the accused fled after seeing the woman.

On a complaint lodged by family members of the girl, a case has been registered against the accused and he was arrested.

The girl has been sent for a medical examination, police said.

