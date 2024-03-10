Nagpur, Mar 10 (PTI) A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl and sending a video clip of the sexual assault to her father in Nagpur, an official said on Sunday.

Accused Prajyot Harihar Baondole, a resident of Shanti Nagar area, was in a relationship with the teenager for a few months but it strained later, according to the police.

Promising to "marry" her, he recently got intimate with the minor and filmed the act. The accused, a B.Com student, then forwarded the clip to her father through WhatsApp, the official said.

On a complaint by the girl's father, the police on Saturday arrested Baondole for rape under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act besides pressing charges under the IT Act, he added.

