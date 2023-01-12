Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): A 21-year-old youth succumbed to injuries after he allegedly jumped off from Knowledge Park Metro Station, officials said.

Nitish Kumar (21) was a management student, hailing from Bihar.

According to Gautam Buddha Nagar Police, on January 9, Nitish allegedly attempted suicide by jumping off of the metro station. Following the incident, people on the spot immediately informed the metro station's manager and Nitish was immediately rushed to Yathartha Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Police's investigation into this matter is underway.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

