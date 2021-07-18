Chapra (WB), July 17 (PTI) A 19-year-old man who along with others allegedly attacked BSF personnel was shot dead by the force in Nadia district of West Bengal on Saturday, sources said.

The incident occurred at Bhatgachhi village under Chapra police station bordering Bangladesh.

BSF sources said that a patrolling team found that four-five men were trying to cut the barbed wire fencing from the Indian side territory early on Saturday.

When challenged by the border guards, they allegedly attacked them with stones and sharp weapons, forcing them to fire in self-defence, the sources said.

One resident of the village, identified as Ashif Halsana, was killed in the firing.

The BSF lodged a complaint with the police in this connection.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)