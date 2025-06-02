Thane, Jun 2 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was killed on Monday evening in a clash following an altercation between his minor brother and other youngsters in Thane city, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Shivam Ajay Karotiya, a resident of Sathewadi area.

Also Read | Ghatkopar Suicide Case: 'Depressed' Man Jumps to Death From 3rd Floor of R City Mall in Mumbai.

According to the police, the accused is currently on the run and a manhunt has been launched to trace him.

The incident unfolded around 5 PM following a minor altercation involving local teenagers.

Also Read | Gautam Adani-Led Adani Group Faces New Probe in US Over Alleged Iranian LPG Imports: Report.

"The clash was triggered by a dispute between Bhavesh Karotiya (16), the younger brother of the deceased, and Ravi Sharma, a local resident. Though the disagreement was reportedly settled with the help of family members, tensions flared up again shortly thereafter," police said.

In the evening, the Karotiya brothers and their rivals clashed in front of a college.

"During the scuffle, Tanish Singh allegedly attacked Shivam Karotiya from behind with a sharp iron knife," a police official said.

Eyewitnesses and passersby rushed the injured youth to Thane Civil Hospital, from where he was later transferred to a private facility for advanced treatment. He succumbed to his injuries at around 6:40 PM.

Local police have registered a case of murder and are currently examining CCTV footage and recording statements of witnesses to piece together the sequence of events.

"The accused is currently absconding. A team has been formed to trace and arrest him," the control room officer said.

Further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)