Nagpur, Dec 20 (PTI) A 22-year-old man allegedly killed his father with an axe in Nagpur's Ramtek area as the latter was an alcoholic who routinely fought with kin, police said on Sunday.

Rohit Chinchulkar killed his father Ganpat after the latter came home drunk on Saturday night, a Ramtek police station official said.

Rohit has been arrested, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)