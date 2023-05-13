Kullu (Shimla) [India], May 13 (ANI): While inaugurating the La Montessori Model United Nations Conference at Kalehli during his Kullu tour, Anurag Thakur on Friday said that the G20 summit in the country will provide extra-ordinary opportunities to the youth.

300 students from 14 schools of North India, and several foreign teachers are participating in the three-day conference where the students also presented some cultural programs.

The Minister of Information and Broadcasting also interacted with the students. In his address, Thakur praised the La Montessori school management for organizing such programs.

Addressing the event, Thakur said, "In the La Montessori Model United Nations Conference, students will discuss various topics and find solutions. India has got the opportunity to host G20. Under this, 12,300 participants are meeting in 41 cities for more than 100 meetings in 28 states and union territories across the country.

The Union Sports Minister added, "After the G20, the youth of the country will get extraordinary opportunities from the Y20 Summit. The various programs of the Y20 Summit will be organized in nine states. The programs of the Y20 Summit are being organized in 30 big cities and 10,000 participants will participate in it. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has prepared a platform for the youth of the country to move forward."

Anurag Thakur on Friday reached Himahcal Pradesh's Kullu for a one-day visit. He was welcomed by BJP office bearers, workers and administrative officials.

Earlier on Friday, Anurag Thakur highlighted the importance of the Himachal Pradesh border as a 'strategic location', and said that the government is working to ensure that road facilities to the borders of Ladakh are available 24 hours for 365 days.

Speaking to reporters, Thakur said, "The Himachal Pradesh borders are important from the strategic point of view. Considering that, the road infrastructure is being increased for the 365-day movement of the army along the borders of China. Due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the construction of the Atal Tunnel Rohtang has been completed in record time."

He added, "The world's highest tunnel is also being constructed at Shinkula Pass. With the construction of the Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Leh railway line, traffic facilities will be available for 365 days. Better road facility from Manali to Leh Delhi to Kanyakumari will be a boon for the country". (ANI)

