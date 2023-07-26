Panaji, Jul 26 (PTI) Opposition parties in Goa on Wednesday claimed many youngsters are getting hooked on illegal online gambling in the coastal state.

They also claimed “weed cakes” and “marijuana brownies” are being sold at some pastry shops.

The twin issues were raised in the assembly by the leader of the opposition Yuri Alemao, Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai, AAP MLA Venzy Viegas and other MLAs.

Alemao said a youngster committed suicide after losing money on an online gambling app.

Sardesai said illegal gambling activities are flourishing in the state under the protection of police.

AAP leader Viegas said “weed cakes” and “marijuana brownies” are being sold in pastry shops in Goa which is a "new trend".

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant assured action, saying pastry shops will be checked by police and officials to check the purported sale of weed cakes and marijuana brownies.

He also assured action on illegal online gambling.

Sawant said the cyber crime cell has been tracking down illegal gambling apps and taking action.

He said the origin of illegal online gambling apps would be found out and action taken.

Sawant also assured strict action against offline illegal gambling.

"Teams of the police and the Food and Drugs Administration will raid shops to check the sale of weed cakes and marijuana brownies," he added.

Amid the discussion, the opposition leader said Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar has curbed online and offline gambling activities in his constituency Canacona.

