Hyderabad, Apr 17 (PTI): YSR Congress Lok Sabha MP from Andhra Pradesh Y S Avinash Reddy on Monday filed an anticipatory bail application in the Telangana High Court, ahead of his appearance before the CBI here in connection with the murder of former Minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Bomb Threat: Private School Receives Bomb Threat on Email in Indore; Police Suspect 'Prank'.

However, the court adjourned to April 18 the hearing on the anticipatory bail petition.

Also Read | Bengaluru Bomb Blast Case: Supreme Court Relaxes Abdul Nazir Maudany's Bail Condition, Allows Him To Stay in Kerala Till July 9.

The petitioner's father Y S Bhaskar Reddy, uncle of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, was arrested by the central agency on April 16 in connection with the murder.

The CBI, which is investigating the case had issued notice to the Kadapa MP asking him to appear before it on Monday for questioning.

Avinash Reddy's counsel contended that there was no material to connect his client to the case, except the statement of one of the accused.

After hearing the counsels of Avinash Reddy and the CBI, the High Court adjourned the matter to Tuesday.

The agency is now likely to question Avinash Reddy on Tuesday.

Vivekananda Reddy, one of the brothers of late Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, was found murdered at his residence in Pulivendula in Kadapa district, on March 15, 2019, weeks before the Assembly elections in the State.

The case was initially probed by a special investigation team (SIT) of the state crime investigation department, but was handed over to the CBI in July 2020.

The CBI filed a charge sheet in the murder case on October 26, 2021 and followed it up with a supplementary charge sheet on January 31, 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)