Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 13 (ANI): The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has accused the ruling coalition government of misusing the police force to target opposition leaders and suppress dissent, raising serious concerns over the law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh.

The sharp criticism came during a meeting held at the party's central office in Tadepalli, where YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy led a strong attack on the government for its alleged political vendetta.

"The police are being used to intimidate those questioning the government's failures," Sajjala declared, referring to a recent incident in which former Minister Vidudala Rajini was allegedly mistreated by a local Circle Inspector.

He claimed that the ruling alliance was using police powers to silence critics and suppress any opposition voices.

YSRCP leaders also condemned what they called a complete breakdown of legal protocol, accusing the coalition of turning the state machinery into a tool for harassment.

They alleged that police officials had been flouting rules to target YSRCP members, violating democratic norms specifically.

Sajjala said, "This shields their misconduct. " He criticised the government for not allowing the appointment of the Director General of Police (DGP) for grievance redressal, effectively blocking any complaints against their actions.

He further denounced the government's so-called "Red Book Constitution," describing it as a symbol of lawlessness and obstruction of justice. The party maintained that under this system, legal norms were being ignored and opposition members were being harassed without due process.

The meeting was attended by several prominent YSRCP leaders including former Ministers Ambati Rambabu, Merugu Nagarjuna, Jogi Ramesh, and Vidudala Rajini, as well as former MP Modugula Venugopal Reddy, former MLAs Monditoka Jaganmohan Rao and Annabathuni Shivakumar, and senior leaders Devineni Avinash, Vemareddy, and Pothina Mahesh.

On May 11, YSRCP had strongly denounced the alleged brutality by the Palnadu District Police, led by Circle Inspector Subbaraidu, against former Minister Vidadala Rajini on Manukondavaripalem, as per a release.

While visiting a family, former Minister Rajini questioned the unwarranted arrest of her aide, YSRCP activist Srikanth Reddy, only to be allegedly physically pushed aside by CI Subbaraidu to detain Srikanth.

YSRCP said that this shameful act against a former woman minister underscores the complete breakdown of law and order under the current regime, sparking widespread outrage among YSRCP leaders. (ANI)

