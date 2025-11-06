Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 6 (ANI): Marking eight years since the launch of the historic Praja Sankalpa Yatra, YSRCP leaders on Thursday called on the people to "unite" against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's governance, stating that the "coalition government is pushing Andhra Pradesh towards total ruin", the party alleged in a release.

At a celebration held at the party headquarters under the leadership of MLC Lella Appi Reddy, senior leaders recalled that former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's 341-day, 3,648-km people's march across 134 constituencies set "new standards" in public engagement and "welfare-driven governance, fulfilling every promise and transforming lives", it said.

Leaders condemned the current regime and alleged that they had "dismantled revolutionary reforms in education and healthcare".

They noted that YS Jagan "modernised 16,000 schools and established 17 government medical colleges (7 completed)" to ensure equity and access, "while Chandrababu is now privatising public medical institutions, scrapping English-medium education, and destroying government schools, again making quality education and healthcare unreachable for the poor."

They stressed that "what Delhi achieved in 10 years, YS Jagan achieved in 3, despite COVID."

YSRCP leaders, as per the release, further held Naidu responsible for "recurring deaths in temples and public events", from Kandukur and Guntur to Simhachalam, Tirupati, and Kashi Bugga, accusing him of "negligence, obsession with publicity, and total collapse of public safety systems."

They slammed Nara Lokesh for "shameless comments" and alleged that he was "holidaying at cricket matches while cyclone-hit farmers were suffering", contrasting it with YS Jagan's on-ground relief visits, it added.

It added that leaders said that "people are already regretting bringing the coalition to power, as the government has betrayed promises, harassed opposition leaders, and abandoned public welfare."

They asserted that Andhra Pradesh will "once again witness" the return of "people-centric rule" under YS Jagan, and vowed to "fight until justice and true democracy" are restored in the state. (ANI)

