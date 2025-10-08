New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): YSRCP President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 25 years in public office, calling it a remarkable milestone reflecting perseverance and commitment to the nation.

https://x.com/ysjagan/status/1975800766993768785

Also Read | Murshidabad Shocker: Man Ends Life by Suicide After Killing Wife and Minor Son by Slitting Their Throats in West Bengal.

In a post on social media X, Reddy wrote, "Congratulations to Shri @narendramodi ji on entering the 25th year of distinguished service in heading governance. A remarkable milestone reflecting dedication, perseverance, and commitment in service to the Nation. Wishing you continued strength and success."

Earlier, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami congratulated the PM for his "historic" achievement. In a post on X, Palaniswami wrote that the milestone stood as a testament to the visionary leadership and commitment of the PM to upholding democratic values and serving the nation with integrity.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana September 2025 Instalment Date: Good News for Women Beneficiaries of Maharashtra; Fadnavis Govt Likely To Release 15th Kist of INR 1,500 Before Diwali 2025, Check Details.

"The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam extends its heartfelt congratulations to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Thiru @narendramodi avl on the historic achievement of holding a Constitutional Head position continuously for 25 years.

"This unparalleled milestone stands as a testament to your visionary leadership, statesmanship, and unwavering commitment to upholding democratic values and serving the nation with integrity," he added.

PM Modi is currently the second-longest-serving Prime Minister of India, having recently surpassed Indira Gandhi's record of serving as PM for around 11 years.

In 2029, when the next general elections will be held, PM Modi is set to complete over 15 years as Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister noted that over the past 11 years, India has undergone numerous transformations. Over 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty, and the country has emerged as a bright spot among major global economies. He said that people across India, especially Nari Shakti, Yuva Shakti and hard-working Annadatas, have been empowered through path-breaking efforts and reforms. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)