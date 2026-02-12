Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): Leaders of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) from Kotha Narikelapalli (KN Palli) in the Vemuru constituency met with former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the party's central office on Wednesday. During the meeting, they reportedly detailed a series of alleged violent attacks and intimidation by TDP groups in their village.

They claimed that TDP mobs barged into their houses at midnight, broke doors, vandalised property and looted gold and cash, creating fear among YSRCP supporters. Vemuru YSRCP in-charge Varikuti Ashok Babu informed YS Jagan that, allegedly, a TDP-linked rowdy-sheeter, Balakoti Reddy, along with his associates, attacked the house of BC leader and sarpanch Angirekula Nageswara Rao and has been repeatedly targeting YSRCP sympathisers with weapons.

Also Read | India Ranks 3rd Globally in 2026 Global Vibrancy Index in AI Skills Penetration and Hiring.

Victims of the alleged attack claimed that despite police picketing in the village, they were not being protected and that even after approaching the Bapatla Collector, their families still face threats to their lives, forcing them to live in constant fear. They also claimed that some families, having lost faith in the TDP government, even sought permission at the Collector's office to end their lives due to insecurity.

Responding to them, YS Jagan assured them that no YSRCP cadre should fear or feel anxious, and that the party would stand firmly with them. He called on party workers to face the attacks and excesses of TDP groups and said the party's legal cell would extend all necessary legal support.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Shocker: Police Constable Murders Wife's Lover, Drives 191 Kilometres With Body to Satara To Burn Evidence; Arrested.

He also strongly criticised the conduct of the police in the area, stating that their actions were weakening the institutional credibility.

Among those who met him were Varikuti Ashok Babu, Gade Sivarami Reddy (former ZPTC), Raghu Rami Reddy (Chunduru mandal party president), Angirekula Nageswara Rao, and several affected family members and local leaders. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)